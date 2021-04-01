Steelers make official DT Tyson Alualu re-signing

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
The Steelers inked veteran defensive tackle Tyson Alualu — before changing his mind again — to a two-year contract.

Alualu agreed to terms with Pittsburgh last week after initially doing the same with his former Jacksonville Jaguars team at the start of free agency.

Stepping up big for Javon Hargrave, who left for the Eagles via free agency, Alualu logged five defended passes, a forced fumble, two sacks, 38 tackles and five quarterback hits in 15 games (10 starts).

List

3 things the return of Tyson Alualu means to the Steelers

The Steelers defense, as a whole, suffered a myriad of injuries last season, including Alualu, who missed close to two games.

The contract’s value hasn’t been revealed, but it was reported Alualu had been planning to sign a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jags.

