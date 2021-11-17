Steelers offer latest on Chase Claypool in Wednesday’s participation/injury report
It’s early in the workweek as the Steelers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, so all of the injuries that came out of the team’s tie with the Lions are still being managed.
On his first day back since injuring his toe versus the Chicago Bears, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool did practice in a limited fashion.
Per Steelers.com, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The Chargers also have multiple players, including key defenders Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery, who was placed on the list on Tuesday.
Here’s the full injury report from Wednesday:
WR Chase Claypool
AP Photo/Ron Schwane
Limited participation (toe)
G Kevin Dotson
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Did not participate (ankle)
CB Joe Haden
AP Photo/Justin Berl
Did not participate (foot)
DT Cam Heyward
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Limited participation (coach’s decision)
G Trai Turner
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Did not participate (ankle)
LB T.J. Watt
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Did not participate (hip/knee)
