The Steelers should make an offer for Chiefs RB Ronald Jones

It sounds like Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones is looking for a change of scenery. Jones tweeted out he would like to be released but for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they should offer a late draft pick to the Chiefs and see if they can bolster their running back depth chart.

The Steelers rushing offense is No. 24 in rushing attempts, No. 27 in rushing yards and No. 28 in yards per attempt. The team has Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren but neither seems to be maximizing their opportunities. Jones is unhappy in Kansas City because he hasn’t been activated this season after being added as a free agent.

Jones has an average of 4.5 yards per attempt for his career and in 2020 rushed for 978 yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Mike Tomlin has been quite stubborn about giving Harris the bulk of the carries despite his struggles but Jones is a proven commodity and could be an excellent addition as part of a platoon of backs with varying skill sets.

Sure would like a RELEASE right about now — Rojo ひ “The Breeze” (@rojo) October 29, 2022

