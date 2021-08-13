Steelers offensive line steps up, punching in 2 short touchdowns

If at first you don't succeed… Anthony McFarland Jr. finds daylight for the @steelers! #PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/JsnOCQYUrv — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2021

On Thursday night, in their preseason tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers showed fans something they hadn’t seen in quite a while. On two separate occasions, Pittsburgh lined up near the goal line and punched in short rushing touchdowns.

This might seem like a rather benign fact and for the fans of many teams, hardly an accomplishment. But for an offense that completely gave up on running the football last season, seeing them line up and run the ball as Pittsburgh did on Thursday night was a welcome surprise.

On the night, the Steelers had 42 rushing attempts to 37 passing attempts and rushed for 157 yards. Balance on offense is a focus of the new Matt Canada offense and should take some pressure off of the defense in the upcoming season.

