Steelers offensive line to face biggest test of the season vs Eagles

Honestly, it is hard to figure out what to make of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line. Some games they look great but others are very average. Even within the same game you never know which version you are going to get.

This week, went the Steelers oline take on their biggest challenge of the season with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a sentiment echoed by head coach Mike Tomlin when he spoke to the media this week.

“I think they have 13 sacks over the last two football games,” said Tomlin. “I thought they really took over that Bengal game toward the end and allowed that game to end in a tie with a dominant rush performance by the likes of Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. I saw the same thing this past weekend watching them play, but it goes beyond Cox and Graham. They have a seven- and eight-man rotation that’s a formidable one.”

Fans will recognize one member of this talented group when Javon Hargrave takes the field. Hargrave spent his first four seasons with the Steelers. Hargrave hasn’t had much of an impact in Philadelphia to date but you can bet he’s looking to impress his former team.

