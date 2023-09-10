Steelers' offense starts very slowly, wakes up a little

It took the Steelers' offense most of the first half to wake up. It finally did. It could be too late.

After five failed drives (four punts, one interception), the Steelers drove 76 yards in 12 plays to cut a 20-0 deficit to 20-7 at halftime.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, the recipient of considerable hype after a great preseason, completed five of eight passes for nine yards and one pick in the team's first five drives, completed seven of 12 for 52 yards and a touchdown on the last drive.

The scoring drive was capped with a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Can the Steelers turn it around? It won't be easy. But 20-7 to start the second half is a little better than 20-0.