Steelers offense sputters in 1st half versus the Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense will be good as soon as the offensive line is good. And one half into the 2021 season, the line isn’t good. Pittsburgh trails the Bills 10-0 at halftime and the offense has been non-existent.

During the offseason, all the emphasis for the Steelers was to re-build the offensive line and the rushing offense. But four new offensive starters including two rookies on the offensive line have been pushed around by the Bills defense. The Steelers only have seven yards rushing, rookie running back Najee Harris is averaging 1.1 yards per carry and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked twice.

Defensively, Pittsburgh is doing its part. It’s a tough ask for any group to slow down Josh Allen when the offense is not producing but this group is working hard. Allen has 234 passing yards at the half but only netting 10 points is a win for the Steelers defense. T.J. Watt has a strip-sack in the first half and the Bills offensive line has been called for five holding penalties in the half and doesn’t have an answer for the Steelers pass rush.

Hopefully the Steelers coaches can sort out how to get some points on the board in the second half or this one will be over before it begins.

List