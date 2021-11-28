Steelers offense leaning heavily on young players this season

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
This season, many members of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL draft class have been called into service. But just how young is the Steelers offense, compared to the rest of the league? According to over the cap, Pittsburgh is the youngest offensive squad in the league and by a longshot.

The Steelers have played a remarkable 73.9 percent of its offensive snaps by players 25 years or younger. Here is how the top 10 broke down according to Jason at OTC. Guys like Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green and Dan Moore Jr. are all playing huge roles in the starting lineup as rookies and youngsters like Chase Claypool and Chuks Okorafor are also full-time starters.

1. Steelers- 73.9%
2. Eagles- 66.1%
3. Lions- 57.7%
4. Bengals- 53.3%
5. Panthers- 51.9%
6. Bears- 51.7%
7. Dolphins- 51.4%
8. Cowboys- 51.2%
9. Ravens- 50.1%
10. Raiders- 46.2%

NFL Avg- 41.6%

It’s a little mind-boggling the Steelers are so far ahead of the NFL average but it certainly explains the bouts of inconsistency on offense. This group is built for the future minus quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who is charged with keeping a very young and talented group moving forward.

Steelers vs. Bengals preview: 5 things to know about Week 12

