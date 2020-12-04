Steelers OC Randy Fichtner refers to his WRs as ‘a fart in a skillet’

Steelers OC Randy Fichtner describing young WRs-"It's like a fart in a skillet", they are bouncing around everywhere — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 4, 2020

When it comes to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, you never know what he’s going to say. He proved this again on Friday when talking about the Steelers wide receivers and said, “it’s like a fart in a skillet” which might be the most Randy Fichtner thing he could say.

I assume Fichtner was trying to compliment his receiving corps on their athleticism. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington provide a wide range of skills and really give quarterback Ben Roethlisberger options when it comes to the Steelers short, rhythmic passing game. Roethlisberger is getting rid of the football faster than he ever has in his career, letting those receivers do that bouncing around Fichtner was talking about.

