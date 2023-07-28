Steelers OC Matt Canada signs toilet seat at training camp

Now this isn’t something you see every day. Some fan at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp brought a toilet seat and had offensive coordinator Matt Canada sign it. Judging by this picture, Canada obliged the fan despite the fact this is grossly disrespectful.

Fans have been hard on Canada over the last two seasons on social media but this feels like they went too far. I do have a newfound respect for Canada for taking this in stride and signing it when the temptation would have been to tell the fan to go pound sand.

The Steelers offense on paper is loaded with talent. Regardless of how you feel about Canada, it would be in everyone’s best interest to root for Canada to have a big year.

#Steelers Matt Canada signing a toilet seat at Training Camp today pic.twitter.com/hwvzh72JBu — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) July 28, 2023

