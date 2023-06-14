Steelers OC Matt Canada says offense won’t look much different

After minicamp practice on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada spoke to the media and gave some bad news to everyone in attendance and everyone who heard it.

According to Canada, the offense isn’t going to look much different in 2023 than it did in 2022. Yikes. The Steelers offense was 26th in scoring in 2022, and 23rd in yards. Not exactly something you want to continue. But I suppose Canada is pointing to the fact that he wants the offense to be the same but better. And he wants to run the football.

“We want to run the football,” Canada said. “We want to be physical. We want to be a good team that throws the ball down the field and takes advantage of what the defense gives us. I think our identity is well known. We will stay where we are at.”

Pittsburgh did show a new appreciation for the run game in the second half of last season. That mixed with some smart changes to his game by Najee Harris led to a much more efficient run game.

It didn’t hurt that the team integrated Jaylen Warren into the offense much more as well. We’ve gone on record saying this was a sign of the future of the Steelers offense with what we hope will be a more productive deep passing game. Pittsburgh had a woeful 12 passing touchdowns last season.

