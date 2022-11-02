Steelers OC Matt Canada puts offesive woes back on players

In an interview after the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett called out the scheme for being a big part of why the offense is struggling.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was asked directly about this on Tuesday and Canada made a point to turn it right back on the players, laying the blame firmly at their feet. According to Canada, the team just needs to play better and make fewer mistakes. He conceded that Pickett has the right to his opinion about it.

Just play better? Why didn’t anyone think of that before? I think this is a solid strategy. Let me offer a counterpoint. The coaches perhaps coach better. Maybe scheme up the offense to better fit the skills of the guys on the roster rather than try to pound a square peg into a round hole with the current roster and Canada’s rigid scheme. The best offenses in the NFL are the ones built to suit the talent, not the ones that try and change the talent to fit the scheme. Canada and apparently head coach Mike Tomlin has no concept of this. Instead, it’s just a matter of playing better. Easy.

List

Addition by subtraction: Chase Claypool trade a plus for QB Kenny Pickett

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire