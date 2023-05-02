Steelers OC Matt Canada praises blocking of Darnell Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers got an absolute bargain in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft when they selected Georgia tight end Darnell Wright. Wright is a unique specimen physically and is going to provide the Steelers with a true dual threat. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada spoke after the pick and really seemed enamored with Washington’s size and what he brings to the table in terms of his blocking.

“He’s a giant human being that takes pride in blocking,” Canada said. “He enjoys being a blocker. I think he’s been quoted saying he’s a sixth offensive lineman. He understands what his body can do, and I do think he can catch balls.”

The Steelers turned to a more run-heavy system in the second half of the season with success. Washington, along with his former Georgia teammate Broderick Jones gives the Steelers a huge upgrade in the run game which leads us to believe Pittsburgh is in no rush to hand the offense over the quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire