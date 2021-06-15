Steelers OC Matt Canada on the new offense: ‘We’re going to do what Ben wants to do’

The Steelers had their first of three days of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. This is the first real opportunity for the Steelers’ coaches to see what they have in terms of the roster and how they fit into the Steelers scheme. This includes the brand new offense being implemented by freshly-promoted offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Or is it?

The way Canada talked, the offense is going to come down to what Roethlisberger wants to do. “His voice, his vision, what he sees is what we do,” Canada said.

There are a couple of ways you can look at this. If you are an optimist, you view this as Roethlisberger has picked up the new offense quickly and Canada has the confidence in Big Ben to run his offense as he sees fit.

But if you are most Steelers fans, the sky is falling and you have flashbacks of Roethlisberger and his dink and dunk offense with former OC Randy Fichtner just sitting back doing nothing.

I tend to lean toward the former and while we will have Roethlisberger making calls and changes on the field, it will be within a new scheme and not the same old same old.

