Steelers OC Matt Canada on Mason Rudolph winning the starting job: ‘He’s got a great shot’

We tried to tell everyone not to forget about Mason Rudolph in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterack battle. Now, just a week into training camp and it has become clear Rudolph is not taking a backseat to anyone, including Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was asked about the the quarterback battle on 93.7 The Fan and he was honest about just how well Rudolph has played.

Mason has made a lot of plays at times, he’s played very well at times for us,” Canada said. “He’s got a great shot at it. He’s being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him.”

Make no mistake, head coach Mike Tomlin and his staff want to put the guy on the field that gives the team the best shot to win this season and if it is Rudolph, there will be no apologies for it. Fans will second guess the Trubisky signing and maybe even picking Pickett but none of that matters this season.

