Will Steelers OC Matt Canada be fired this season?

With each passing week, frustrations with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator grow within the Steelers fanbase. Through 10 games, Pittsburgh is on pace to have its worst offense since that dreadful 2019 season when Ben Roethlisberger missed all but one game.

That season was excused just based on how bad the quarterback situation was with the combination of Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges. This season where is no such excuse. The offense has plenty of talent and it is more of a case of Canada not understanding what to do with it.

There were rumblings among the media that Pittsburgh was planning to fire Canada during the team’s bye week but this never materialized. Now the question is will Canada survive the rest of the season or is head coach Mike Tomlin going to ride this out for the rest of the year and see what happens?

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and let us know what you think the future hold for Canada.

List

Steelers vs Colts: Thursday practice report

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire