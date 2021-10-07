Steelers OC Matt Canada on failed 4th down: ‘It’s my fault’

In the last two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have put on a clinic on how not to approach tries on fourth down. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Matt Canada addressed the failed attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers and took the blame for the call.

According to Canada, their play design falls into two categories. Some are zone beaters and others are man beaters. The swing pass to running back Najee Harris on 4th-and-4 was designed to be a man beater and the Packers came out and played zone.

While it is admirable that Canada fell on his sword for the play, it could point to a bigger problem. Pittsburgh’s offense is terribly predictable. The notion the Packers knew to come out in zone because they knew what the Steelers would try to do, it is a problem the team must address.

Matt Canada on the failed 4th down to JuJu, who implied the play would only work vs. man coverage pic.twitter.com/JVweM5Mr8T — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 7, 2021

