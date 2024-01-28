Steelers OC candidate Thomas Brown let go by Panthers

One of the potential candidates for the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator is former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. We say former because the Panthers let Brown go after one year as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Thomas interviewed with the Steelers last Wednesday and has drawn praise for his philosophy and mindset. Johnson is one of two candidates the team has officially interviewed including Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

The choice of Brown as a candidate is a curious one. Brown is a former NFL running back so one would assume his philosophy is centered on running the football as opposed to an innovative passing attack that maximizes the potential of a young quarterback.

The Panthers offense was easily the worst in the NFL last season. Carolina chose quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. If Young’s development as a rookie carries any weight, Brown doesn’t feel like a serious candidate given the Steelers needs.

