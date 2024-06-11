Steelers OC Arthur Smith talks special packages for QB Justin Fields

An intriguing topic early this offseason has centered around the role that Justin Fields will play this season. Sure, he’s a quarterback and they typically throw the ball. But depending on the outcome of offseason workouts, barring injury, Fields could be riding pine all season.

After a comment by Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, rumors swirled last month about the Steelers using Fields on kick returns, but they were quickly shut down.

There was also some chatter about Fields being a gadget player and coming in for special packages designed by Steelers’ new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith.

While any of the above may or may not surface once the regular season gets underway, Smith isn’t showing his hand.

“It’s too early,” Smith told Missi Matthews of Steelers.com on Monday. “Both those guys, they’re playing quarterback. They’re out here competing. We know where we’re at in the part of the year- we’re playing football in shorts as we’re trying to improve, get to know everybody, and get the chemistry with everybody else in the offense. It’ll be a fun time in Latrobe watching those guys compete.”

Right now, it’s all about competition, and we expect it’ll bring out the best in both Fields and Russell Wilson.

