Steelers OC Arthur Smith on how Russell Wilson, Justin Fields fit into offense

When the Pittsburgh Steelers brass decided to make a change at quarterback, they ultimately opted to go with a duo at opposite ends of their careers. Russell Wilson is the seasoned veteran and Justin Fields is trying to find his identity.

Wilson and Fields are working under the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith. His previous systems were quarterback-friendly, with ample use of play-action and running backs doing what they do best.

“Both of them made a lot of plays in this league a lot of in big moments,” Smith told Missi Matthews of Steelers.com. “We’re not so rigid. Every year I’ve tried to adapt. You have our core beliefs. There are things that they’ve historically done well that we try to enhance. There are other things that we’ve put in that fit really our overall personnel in the way we want to play.”

Wilson and Fields’ ability to extend plays will be featured in what Smith wants to do in 2024.

“Both guys are really good play extenders,” said Smith. “They could change the launch points, which gives you an advantage. They’re not just sitting there as a statue in the pocket. They’re very professional, they’re authentic people. They know who they are and they bring professionalism and a work ethic.”

