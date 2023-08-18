Steelers NT Breiden Fehoko on training camp: ‘This is probably one of the best experiences of my life’

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Pittsburgh Steelers via free agency is nose tackle Breiden Fehoko. Fehoko came over from the Los Angeles Chargers and so this was his first time experiencing training camp at Latrobe.

Fehoko talked to the media on the team’s last day at Saint Vincent College and he gushed about the entire experience.

“I’m kinda sad we have to wrap this up in Latrobe but, man, it’s been such an awesome experience,” Fehoko said. “Everybody here has been just so amazing. This is probably one of the best experiences of my life.”

During training camp in Latrobe, players live together in the dorms and really use that opportunity to build those bonds you see when they get on the field together on Sunday. New Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson also spoke very highly of his first Steelers training camp experience.

Fehoko and the rest of the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in the team’s second preseason game. Fehoko figures to be an important part of the Steelers interior defensive lineman rotation thanks to his size and power.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire