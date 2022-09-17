Steelers now 2.5-point underdogs vs Patriots as line continues to move

As the showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots draws closer, the betting line continues to move. On Friday, Tipico Sportsbook had the Steelers as 2.5-point road underdogs to New England.

This is in spite of the fact that Steelers running back Najee Harris was taken off the injury report and is good to go. It likely had more to do with the fact that New England quarterback Mac Jones also came off the injury report and will play.

The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in Week One 23-20 thanks to an inspired effort by the Steelers defense and special teams. Meanwhile the Patriots lost 20-7 to the Dolphins. None of this lines up with the Steelers being underdogs at home but in a battle of what looks to be two inept offenses, the oddsmakers are counting on the Patriots being slightly better.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire