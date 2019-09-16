Steelers now 100-1 long shots to win Super Bowl

Now Ben Roethlisberger, no shot at another Lombardi Trophy.

That’s the feeling in Las Vegas, where the Steelers’ odds of winning the Super Bowl dropped dramatically with the news that Roethlisberger is out for the season with an elbow injury. The Steelers fell from 40-1 to 100-1 at Caesars Sportsbooks, according to Ben Fawkes of ESPN.

Those 40-1 odds already represented a drop from the 20-1 where the Steelers had been before the season. Even with a healthy Roethlisberger, the Steelers’ 0-2 start made them long shots to win the Super Bowl, especially with the Ravens, Chiefs and Patriots all looking like much stronger candidates to come out of the AFC.

At 0-2 and with Mason Rudolph starting instead of Roethlisberger, the Steelers’ title hopes seem to be just about over.