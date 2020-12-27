Steelers not thinking about next week as they celebrate division title

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers danced.

They did the dancing in their locker room after clinching the AFC North title with an improbable comeback victory over the Colts, posting the video of their postgame moves on TikTok.

They also wore their AFC North hats and T-shirts after ending their three-game losing streak to win the division for the first time since 2017.

“We’re excited about the hats and T-shirts,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We’ve been waiting for a few weeks to put them on, man.”

Tomlin said the Steelers are going to enjoy their accomplishment tonight before thinking about next week’s game against the Browns. The Steelers could choose to rest their starters.

“We’ll ponder those possibilities in the morning,” Tomlin said. “Tonight, we’ll wear our hats and T-shirts.”

