Steelers not talking extension with guard James Daniels

Right guard James Daniels will not be getting a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the start of the 2024 season, the veteran offensive lineman said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Steelers Now, Daniels said he has been informed by the team that there won’t be talks regarding an extension this offseason.

“I was told nothing’s going to happen, so I don’t have to worry about that,” Daniels said on Wednesday.

Daniels is entering the final year of a three-year, $65 million contract that he signed with the team in 2022. He has started 32 of a possible 34 regular season games since joining the team, missing two contests last season.

