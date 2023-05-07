Steelers not expected to have any compensatory draft picks for 2024

When you are a buyer in free agency, it is about winning now and not worrying about the NFL draft. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has already put out his projections for how the compensatory picks will shake out for the 2024 NFL draft and the Pittsburgh Steelers are not projected to have any.

Compensatory picks are set based on the trade-off of players lost in free agency as opposed to players signed. The more out of balance, the losses are to the additions, the more and better picks you get. Any free agent signings after the draft no longer count against the compensatory pick formula.

The Steelers have had several notable players selected with comp picks. Wide receiver Hines Ward, EDGE Alex Highsmith, running back James Conner, cornerback William Gay and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum are an easy top five but linebackers Vince Williams and Mike Vrabel are also great candidates.

Projected Compensatory Picks for the 2024 Draft:#Bills – One in 3rd Round#49ers – Two 3rds, Two in 5th, One in 6th#Eagles – One in 3rd, Two in 5th, One in 6th#Jaguars – One in 3rd, One in 6th#Saints – Two in 4th, One in 6th#Ravens – One in 4th#Cardinals – One in 4th… pic.twitter.com/we9QgeAC4Y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 7, 2023

