Steelers not among NFL teams to use facilities for voting assistance

The NFL released the names of the 16 franchises that are going to assist their local communities in the voting process in some capacity. As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not one of those teams.

Here is the full list.

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Football Team

The roles of these stadiums and facilities greatly. Some are simply deemed a support site while others are having facilities to register to vote, drop off mail-in ballots and some are full-fledged polling places.

We see the Eagles on the list so any apprehension by the Steelers is not related to state law. Are you OK with Pittsburgh not participating in this process or do you wish the team was more involved?

