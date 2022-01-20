Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu played one game and four snaps this season before an ankle injury served to end his season very early.

Alualu doesn’t intend for that to be his last memory of playing in the NFL.

In a post made to his instagram account, Alualu expressed his intention to return to play next season.

“I definitely don’t plan to go out this way,” Alualu wrote. “So I’m working harder and smarter for a great comeback to contribute in (season) 13.”

Alualu, a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010, has spent the last five years with the Steelers. He nearly returned to Jacksonville prior to last season when he agreed to a two-year deal with the Jaguars only to back out and elect to return to the Steelers instead.

Alualu is under contract with the Steelers for 2022.

“I understand that God’s plan is always best, so I know without a doubt that I’m coming back better & stronger,” Alualu continues. “Truly appreciative of my family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and this city for the love and support they show on and off the field. Blessed to be a part of this brotherhood and do what I love for a living. God is good, God is great! It’s Always Love 🤟🏽Looking forward to the grind back #timetowork”

Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu intends to play next year after injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk