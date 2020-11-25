Steelers no longer have extended break entering Week 13 game vs. Washington

Steelers' break entering Week 13 vs. Washington now shortened originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Washington Football Team will have a much-needed mini-break before getting ready to face the currently undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

Those extra three days to prepare for Pittsburgh weren't supposed to be an advantage, though, as the Steelers were also supposed to be off through the weekend after facing the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving evening.

However, for the second time this season, Pittsburgh has seen one of its games moved due to an opponent's coronavirus struggles. On Wednesday, the NFL announced the Steelers' matchup with Baltimore would be postponed until Sunday afternoon due to multiple positive coronavirus tests within the Ravens organization.

Many Steelers players were livid about the cancelation. Remember, Pittsburgh also had its bye week spontaneously moved up to Week 4 after their expected opponent, the Tennessee Titans, had an outbreak. The Steelers had already practiced all week for that game, meaning they truly haven't had time off this season.

This upcoming weekend was going to be Pittsburgh's first "real" break of the season ahead of its matchup with Washington. Now, it will have just a "normal" week to prepare for Baltimore this Sunday, and then another "normal" week to prepare for Washington after that.

Washington, though, will use the extra time to prepare for one of the league's best teams. The Burgundy and Gold will get to watch Pittsburgh play on Sunday and scout in real-time before returning to the facility the next day to prepare for that matchup.

FWIW...Washington-Pittsburgh play next week, and both were supposed to have an extended rest entering that game after playing on Thanksgiving. Now, WFT will have 10 days in between, while the Steelers will have a normal week — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) November 25, 2020

Pittsburgh hasn't made any excuses all season and has beaten every opponent standing in its way so far. The Steelers will almost certainly be heavily favored against Washington anyway regardless of the schedule change.

But for Washington, a team improbably fighting for an NFC East title at 3-7, the added edge a few extra days off provides is welcome.