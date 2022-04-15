What should the Steelers do with the No. 20 overall pick?

With only two weeks to go until the 2022 NFL draft, it still isn’t clear where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to go with their first-round pick. The team has dedicated a ton of energy to the top quarterbacks in this class but after signing Mitch Trubisky, using a top pick on a rookie might feel redundant.

If the Steelers do draft a non-quarterback in the first, they haven’t given so much as a hint as to what position the team could target. At the same time, Pittsburgh may not deem any player more valuable than a trade for a veteran.

So this week’s hypothetical is fairly simple. What should Pittsburgh do with their top pick? Draft the top quarterback on the board? Draft their top non-quarterback target? Or maybe go way off script and use the pick in a trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. We aren’t asking what they will do. We want to know what Steeler Nation thinks the team SHOULD do.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Be sure to cast your vote and let us know. And let’s hear about it in the comments below.

List