Who will be the Steelers No. 2 quarterback in 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to re-sign quarterback Mason Rudolph and with that comes a quarterback controversy. Kenny Pickett is in no fear of losing his starting job but Rudolph should be in the mix to be Pickett’s backup along with Mitch Trubisky.

We have already wondered out loud if the Steelers would consider releasing Trubisky and saving $8 million in salary cap with Rudolph in the fold. But even if Trubisky stays, there is nothing to say he is a lock to be the No. 2 quarterback this season.

So our question to Steeler Nation today is who you believe will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback this season.

Trubisky lost the starting job last season at halftime of the third game of the season, only returning for one start later in the year to replace an injured Pickett. Rudolph’s biggest opportunity came in 2019 when he split the season with Duck Hodges in place of Ben Roethlisberger.

