What is the Steelers No. 1 NFL draft need?

Heading into the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a surprisingly short list of significant offseason roster needs. This young team came together in the second half of the season and several positions showed enough improvement that it changes up the dynamic of that all-important first-round pick.

If we’ve seen anything from the playoffs this season, teams that build through the trenches is the way to win in the NFL. The Steelers need help on both sides of the offensive line so whether it is an offensive or defensive tackle, the pick would make sense.

The Steelers have a chance to land an elite talent with the No. 17 overall pick but it might not be at one of their top positions of need. However, if we know how the front office works, they could go way off script and take the best player available even if it is a linebacker, wide receiver or cornerback.

Cast your vote and let us know who you think the Steelers top NFL draft priority is and how will they spend that first-round pick.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire