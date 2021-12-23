Steelers NFLPA rep Cam Heyward says he was out of the loop on COVID protocol changes

The NFL and the NFLPA got together last week and quickly pushed through revised COVID-19 protocols. This was due in large part to the massive surge of positive tests around the league. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, who is also the Steelers union rep said on Thursday he wasn’t kept in the loop about the changes prior to them happening.

This is certainly unsettling when huge in-season changes are made and union reps are not informed. There was talk that several of the top quarterbacks in the league had spearheaded this move and that’s not something Heyward is good with either.

“If all the league’s quarterbacks are getting together and deciding on the league we are not in a good position because then defenses will suffer from here on out,” Heyward said. “I don’t know if there was a call. I would like to think as the voter rep you find out a little more information beforehand.”

Pittsburgh currently has four players from the active roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including inside linebacker Devin Bush.

Cam Heyward on the NFL's random COVID-testing protocol: "The random part was me finding out… I don’t think there’s a lot of people getting tested, but ..if they do test positive, then it becomes who you’re around and they need to get tested as well. It becomes a domino effect." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 23, 2021

