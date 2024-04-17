Steelers NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Pittsburgh's draft picks for every round

The Steelers went 10-7 last season before losing to the Bills in the Wild Card. Despite reaching the playoffs last year, there has been plenty of turnover in Pittsburgh this offseason.

Pittsburgh has a new-look quarterback room this year, trading for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields while sending 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Eagles (Pittsburgh received a third-round pick in this year's draft in the Pickett deal). Wilson, 35, will look to bring the Steelers back to the playoffs after a tumultuous two seasons in Denver.

The Steelers need to beef up their offensive line to protect Wilson, while they also need another wide receiver to compliment George Pickens. The defense could also use some support in the secondary.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 20

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 84

Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory - from PHI)

Round 4: No. 119

Round 6: No. 178 (from AZ through CAR)

Round 6: No. 195

Click here to see the entire 2024 NFL Draft order. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.