Steelers NFL draft needs coming into focus

With just over a month until the 2023 NFL draft, the top needs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and where the team is focusing its attention is becoming more and more clear.

Going into the offseason, there wasn’t a clear picture of which position the Steelers would prioritize. But after seeing Pittsburgh sign two interior offensive linemen and two inside linebackers in free agency, it is safe to move both needs down the list.

What does that leave? At this point, offensive tackle and defensive tackle are No. 1 and 1a. Pittsburgh is looking at both positions closely in the predraft process and with pick No. 17 and No. 32 could address both early on.

Just behind those needs are edge rusher and cornerback. For both spots, the starters are set and very good. However, both spots can just an upgrade at the primary backup spot. If Pittsburgh can get a third edge rusher to rotate in with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the pass rush would be much better. Or drafting a cornerback to work with Patrick Peterson with an eye on the starting spot only makes the entire defense better.

Let us know what your top Steelers draft need is now that the first round of free agency is over.

More 2023 NFL draft!

