Steelers NFL Draft grades: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to steal talented players out from under noses and have yet again added a young defensive stud with the selection of NC State linebacker Payton Wilson at the bottom of the third round,.

Wilson could surprise and win the starting job opposite of the newly added star Patrick Queen. If Wilson can shrug off the poor medicals that dropped him this far in the draft, he has every bit of talent needed to steal the starting job away from Elandon Roberts as a rookie.

Rangey, intelligent, athletic, and possessing great football instincts, Wilson was every bit a top-end linebacker in this class. If not for poor medicals, Wilson likely would have gone inside the first 40 picks as a locked-in starter. If Wilson can overcome his injury issues, this could turn into one of the steals of the draft.

Grade: A-

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire