Steelers NFL Draft grade: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia 51st overall

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make major investments along their offensive line after using back to back first-round draft picks on tackles they now get some interior help with the selection of West Virginia interior offensive lineman Zach Frazier with the 51st overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Frazier projects as the immediate starter as the Pittsburgh center and should bring massive improvement along the shaky interior of the Steelers offensive line. Troy Fautanu, Broderick Jones, and Zach Frazier will make a young offensive line core for the Steelers to lean on for years to come.

A scrappy, strong, and quick lineman, Frazier brings his wrestling skillset over to the football field and wins in a similar fashion. Expect Frazier to be productive early in helping out both the passing and running game in Pittsburgh.

Grade: B+

