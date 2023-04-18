Steelers nearing trade for wide receive Allen Robinson from Rams, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are close to acquiring wide receiver Allen Robinson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network on Tuesday.

The trade is pending a physical examination, which Robinson will have with the Steelers, according to the report.

According to ESPN, the Rams have paid $5 million of the $15 million guaranteed Robinson was set to make during the 2023 season.

If finalized, Robinson, 29, will become another standout receiving target for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is entering his second season as Pittsburgh’s starter.

Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams in March 2022, hoping to be a piece that could help the Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions last season without Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) stretches for a pass during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati.

But as the Rams’ derailed during a 5-12 season last year, including a third-place finish behind the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, the franchise has moved toward relinquishing some of its veteran talent this offseason.

Most notably, the Rams traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins, veteran safety Taylor Rapp joined the Buffalo Bills, and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner returned to the Seahawks before Robinson’s pending departure.

Robinson played in 10 games last season, before a stress fracture in foot caused him to miss the final seven games of the season. He had 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in his only season with the Rams.

Robinson was a Pro Bowl selection when he led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2015, during the second of four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson also spent four seasons with the Bears, where he caught 18 touchdowns from 2018-21.

With the Steelers, Robinson will join a relatively young group of receivers, highlighted by Diontae Johnson, 26, and George Pickens, 21.

Johnson led the team with 882 yards receiving with no touchdowns, while Pickens had 801 yards and led the team with four receiving touchdowns.

Pickett had a 7-5 record in 12 starts as a rookie, completing 63 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He beat out former No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky for the Steelers’ starting job last season.

