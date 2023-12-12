Steelers name rookie Keeanu Benton starter at nose tackle

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers updated its official depth chart and made one key adjustment. Rookie nose tackle Keeanu Benton has been officially listed as the starter ahead of Montravius Adams.

Benton has developed quickly while Adams has been dealing with an injury and more than earned the right to get the bulk of the snaps. Benton has been a real bright spot on defense in a season where there hasn’t been a whole lot to be excited about. He’s far more than just a big run-stuffing nose tackle and provides a nice pass rush up the middle with his burst.

Benton currently has a 74.9 grade with Pro Football Focus which puts him consistently among the Top 10 rookies in the NFL.

This week the Steelers travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts clinging to the slimmest of playoff hopes.

