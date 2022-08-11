Steelers name QB Mitch Trubisky starter vs Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made official what we all assumed when he announced at his Thursday press conference that Mitch Trubisky would be the starting quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks.

Trubisky was the Steelers big free-agent signing of the offseason. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the front office brought Trubisky in quickly to hopefully revitalize the career of the former first-round pick.

After Trubisky, look for veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett to get the bulk of the snaps. Undrafted rookie Chris Oladokun could see some clean up duty versus the Seahawks as well.

How much should Trubisky play? The Steelers haven’t had a starting quarterback play in the opening preseason game in a long time but the coaches have to get a good look at Trubisky before writing his name in pen on that regular-season depth chart.

In his press conference, Coach Tomlin announced that Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback in Saturday’s preseason game against Seattle. pic.twitter.com/2U1tzPznAF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 11, 2022

