Steelers running back Najee Harris is good to go for Sunday night’s game in Kansas City.

Harris missed two days of practice this week because of an elbow injury and he was listed as questionable after returning to the field for Friday’s workout. On Saturday, the Steelers announced that Harris is being removed from the injury report entirely and is set to play in his first career playoff game.

Harris ran 307 times for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns after being selected with the 24th overall pick this year. He also caught 74 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

No other Steelers players received injury designations for the matchup with the Chiefs.

Steelers take Najee Harris off injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk