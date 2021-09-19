Steelers’ Najee Harris destroys Raiders’ Johnathan Abram with wicked stiff arm

Najee Harris showed the strength and power that made the Pittsburgh Steelers draft him in the first round.

The former Alabama star took the Las Vegas’ Johnathan Abram to school in the first half on Sunday, shedding the DB with a wicked stiff arm.

Watch as Harris simply destroys Abram, who is no slouch in the Raiders’ secondary.

However, this round clearly went to Harris, who wanted nothing to do with Abram trying to take him down.