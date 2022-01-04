Steelers’ Najee Harris destroys Browns’ M.J. Stewart with stunning stiff-arm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Cleveland Browns DB M.J. Stewart will be on every highlight show for Week 17 of the NFL season. And he knows it.
Stewart, who is in his second season with Cleveland, was put on his back as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Najee Harris delivered a classic stiff-arm.
GET OUT OF @ohthatsNajee22's WAY!!!
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cBTDQ3jgDy
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2022
"That's Derrick Henry-esque right there." @ohthatsnajee22
📺: #CLEvsPIT on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/cgTGrVtr6i pic.twitter.com/0yaehMiKU6
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022
"Gimmie some of that, uuh! Sit down clown!"
– @SnoopDogg on Najee Harris' (@ohthatsNajee22) stiff-arm 🤣 #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/CxWw2bscHw
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2022
Nick Chubb of the Browns showed he can stiff-arm with the best of them, too.
Oh my, @NickChubb21 😳
📺: #CLEvsPIT on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/cgTGrVtr6i pic.twitter.com/BkFVUsCktf
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022