Steelers’ Najee Harris destroys Browns’ M.J. Stewart with stunning stiff-arm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cleveland Browns DB M.J. Stewart will be on every highlight show for Week 17 of the NFL season. And he knows it.

Stewart, who is in his second season with Cleveland, was put on his back as the Pittsburgh SteelersNajee Harris delivered a classic stiff-arm.

Nick Chubb of the Browns showed he can stiff-arm with the best of them, too.

Recommended Stories