Steelers make multiple roster moves including releasing P Dustin Colquitt
It’s a busy Friday for the Steelers. The team announced multiple roster moves this week highlighted by placing linebacker Devin Bush on IR and releasing punter Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt was signed this offseason to improve the punting game. This has completely backfired and the punting game is actually worse now than it was when Jordan Berry in charge. Speaking of Berry, he was at the Steelers facilities for a visit this week. There’s been nothing official coming from the team yet but it’s a safe bet Berry and the Steelers will be reunited.