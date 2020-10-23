Steelers make multiple roster moves including releasing P Dustin Colquitt





It’s a busy Friday for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced multiple roster moves this week highlighted by placing linebacker Devin Bush on IR and releasing punter Dustin Colquitt.

Colquitt was signed this offseason to improve the punting game. This has completely backfired and the punting game is actually worse now than it was when Jordan Berry in charge.

Speaking of Berry, he was at the Steelers facilities for a visit this week. There’s been nothing official coming from the team yet but it’s a safe bet Berry and the Steelers will be reunited this week as he’d be the option who could be back into action the quickest.

In other roster news, the Steelers have promoted defensive end Henry Mondeaux to the 53-man roster. This is a move to bolster the front and slow down Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. To replace him on the practice squad, the Steelers have signed linebacker Ray Wilborn.

