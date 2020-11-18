Steelers work out multiple players including a kicker and a punter

Now this is curious. The Pittsburgh Steelers might have a problem brewing and they are trying to head it off. According to the official transaction report, the Steelers worked out three players and all of them are the core of special teams.

According to the report, the Steelers worked out punter Brandon Wright, kicker Matthew Wright and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz.

Could this be the next wave of COVID-19 protocol concerns? It would make sense if one of the Steelers three core special teams players tested positive or had to be quarantined, the other two would be right there as well.

Kuntz spent most of the 2019 season with the Steelers but was waived before final cuts this season. Brandon Wright was an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Georgia State and spent some time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matthew Wright was actually signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent this year out of UCF.

