Should the Steelers move on from Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports Videos
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on “Sunday Night Blitz” Podcast to discuss yet another dismal week for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, and debate if it’s time for the Steelers to make a move at both quarterback and offensive coordinator.

Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.