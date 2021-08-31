The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster to 53. The reduction came mainly from releasing players. One player, quarterback Josh Dobbs, landed on injured reserve.

Gone are running backs Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels, receivers Rico Bussey and Cody White, offensive linemen Rashaad Coward, B.J. Finney, Chaz Green, and John Leglue, tight end Kevin Rader, linebacker Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche, and Jamar Watson, defensive backs Mark Gilbert, Arthur Maulet, and Donovan Stiner, punter Jordan Berry, and long snapper Kameron Canady.

As expected, former first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins has made the team, as have rookie punter Pressley Harvin III and long snapper Christian Kuntz.

The running backs who remain on the roster include Najee Harris, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jr., and Kalen Ballage.

The roster currently has five receivers: Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud.

Steelers’ move to 53 includes putting QB Josh Dobbs on IR, cutting Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels originally appeared on Pro Football Talk