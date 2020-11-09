Steelers mount comeback against Cowboys, 8-0 for first time

It was supposed to be easy. It was anything but that. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-0 despite having quite the scare against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in Texas.

This marked the fifth straight Pittsburgh-Dallas game with a fourth-quarter comeback. However, it was unlike others as the Cowboys started Garrett Gilbert and he led them to a 19-9 lead before the Steelers came to life.

The Steelers got 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 24-19 victory. Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of touchdown passes sandwiched by a Chris Boswell field goal as the unbeaten Steelers rallied.





Ben Roethlisberger's 32-yard TD to JuJu Smith-Schuster is Big Ben's second deep touchdown pass of the game. The #Steelers win probability increased by 15% as a result of the play (from 19% to 34%).#PITvsDAL | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/kUXX3y0C8t — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 9, 2020









The Steelers knocked down a last-gasp attempt by Garrett Gilbert to throw a TD pass for the game-winner. And for the first time in their history, the Steelers are 8-0.