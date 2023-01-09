Steelers mixed about missing playoffs but keeping Mike Tomlin’s streak alive

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburg was unable to make the playoffs thanks to a loss by the New York Jets. However, a second storyline is all this is by winning, the Steelers improved their record to 9-8 and assured the streak of non-losing seasons by head coach Mike Tomlin continues.

Several players were asked about the streak after the game and there were clearly mixed feelings on it. For example, defensive tackle Cam Heyward said he didn’t want to talk about streaks right now and it was clear he was dejected by the fact Pittsburgh didn’t do enough in the season to make the playoffs and was even relying on other teams for a chance.

Meanwhile, on the other side of it, we have running back Najee Harris. He said that keeping coach Tomlin’s streak alive meant everything. He did acknowledge disappointment in missing the playoffs but did seem happy for the consolation prize of the streak.

In the big picture, missing the playoffs should be all that matters to the Steelers. I have a hard time imagining Tomlin takes any comfort in how the season ended by clinging to the fact his teams have finished .500 or better every season he has been the head coach.

